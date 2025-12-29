Around The Web News
Swedish meatballs
The Swedish furniture giant Ikea sells approximately 1.4 billion meatballs every year. But what makes them so popular? The BBC spoke to a Swedish chef in New York to uncover the secret behind their success.
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Amazed0%
Hungry0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Owls strut their stuff Dec 28
- Wheelchair pup Dec 27
- Boxing Day Dec 26
- Santa Claus School Dec 25
- Candy canes Dec 24
- How It's Made: Nutcrackers Dec 23
- Hummingbird moth Dec 22
- Italian way espresso Dec 21
- What is Myrrh? Dec 20
- How to set a formal table Dec 19
- Real bird feathers Dec 18
- Satisfying time lapse Dec 17
© 2025 Castanet.net