Around The Web News
Owls strut their stuff
Unlike many of their owl cousins, snowy owls spend a lot of their time on the ground, perching on rocks or logs. Here you can see them strutting their fluff — they're almost completely covered in downy feathers, from their beaks all the way to their fluffy feet!
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired0%
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Wheelchair pup Dec 27
- Boxing Day Dec 26
- Santa Claus School Dec 25
- Candy canes Dec 24
- How It's Made: Nutcrackers Dec 23
- Hummingbird moth Dec 22
- Italian way espresso Dec 21
- What is Myrrh? Dec 20
- How to set a formal table Dec 19
- Real bird feathers Dec 18
- Satisfying time lapse Dec 17
- Homemade caramel candy Dec 16
© 2025 Castanet.net