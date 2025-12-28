Kelowna's Homepage
Owls strut their stuff

Sarah Dubetz - Dec 28, 2025

Unlike many of their owl cousins, snowy owls spend a lot of their time on the ground, perching on rocks or logs. Here you can see them strutting their fluff — they're almost completely covered in downy feathers, from their beaks all the way to their fluffy feet!

