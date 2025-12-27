Around The Web News
Wheelchair pup
Watch his spark come back the moment he gets his new wheels. The Dodo spoke with Dagmar, Tyrion’s mom, about creating his snowy racetrack — and why there’s nothing sad about a dog in a wheelchair!
