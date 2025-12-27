Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna Penticton Vernon Kamloops Nelson Oliver / Osoyoos Salmon Arm
Saturday, Dec 27
Merry Christmas from Castanet!
281344
279149
Around The Web News  

Wheelchair pup

Sarah Dubetz - Dec 27, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 591222

Watch his spark come back the moment he gets his new wheels. The Dodo spoke with Dagmar, Tyrion’s mom, about creating his snowy racetrack — and why there’s nothing sad about a dog in a wheelchair!

How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Entertained
0.0%
LOL
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
100.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

280828