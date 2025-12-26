Around The Web News
Boxing Day
What is Boxing Day and when is it celebrated? Despite having the word "boxing" in its name, this 19th-century holiday has little to do with jabs or hooks. Learn about the origins of this "bonus holiday" and how it is celebrated today through shopping, feasts, and sport.
