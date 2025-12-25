Around The Web News
Professional Santas from all around the world travel to the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, to learn about all things Santa Claus before the start of the holiday season. Referred to as the “Harvard of Santa institutions,” it's been in operation since 1937, making it the oldest Santa school in the United States. During the three-day course, Santas learn how to sound like Santa, use American Sign Language to communicate Santa-related phrases, and answer questions from children. Insider visited the 84th running of the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School to find out what it takes to be a professional Santa Claus.
