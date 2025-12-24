281344
272981
Around The Web News  

Candy canes

Sarah Dubetz - Dec 24, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 591019

Candy makers start the candy cane-making process by cooking up a batch of sugar, water, and corn syrup. The batch is then stretched and rolled into canes.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0%
Convinced
0%
Amazed
0%
Hungry
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

280992