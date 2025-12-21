Around The Web News

Italian way espresso

In the Italian city of Trieste, coffee holds a special status. It’s home to the Mediterranean’s biggest coffee port and hosts one of Italy’s biggest coffee brands. Some coffee varieties have very special names here and locals are known to drink copious amounts of coffee and follow a certain etiquette when consuming this beloved drink. Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh met barista and coffee sommelier Marco Bazzara to learn what makes a good espresso and how to drink it.