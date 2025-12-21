Around The Web News
Italian way espresso
In the Italian city of Trieste, coffee holds a special status. It’s home to the Mediterranean’s biggest coffee port and hosts one of Italy’s biggest coffee brands. Some coffee varieties have very special names here and locals are known to drink copious amounts of coffee and follow a certain etiquette when consuming this beloved drink. Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh met barista and coffee sommelier Marco Bazzara to learn what makes a good espresso and how to drink it.
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed100.0%
Convinced0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
Thirsty0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- What is Myrrh? Dec 20
- How to set a formal table Dec 19
- Real bird feathers Dec 18
- Satisfying time lapse Dec 17
- Homemade caramel candy Dec 16
- Skating on thin ice Dec 15
- Artificial Christmas trees Dec 14
- How reindeer survive -30 Dec 13
- Seeing the world differently Dec 12
- Teddy bears for cancer Dec 11
- How sticky buns are made Dec 10
- Life cycle of a ladybug Dec 9
© 2025 Castanet.net