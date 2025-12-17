Satisfying time lapse of a burro's tail succulent.
Around The Web News
Satisfying time lapse
How does this story make you feel? (1 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0.0%
Shocked0.0%
Informed0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome100.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Homemade caramel candy Dec 16
- Skating on thin ice Dec 15
- Artificial Christmas trees Dec 14
- How reindeer survive -30 Dec 13
- Seeing the world differently Dec 12
- Teddy bears for cancer Dec 11
- How sticky buns are made Dec 10
- Life cycle of a ladybug Dec 9
- Pine tree to pine cone Dec 8
- Pasta: How it's made Dec 7
- The Mighty Redwood Dec 5
- Ireland's Economic Miracle Dec 4
© 2025 Castanet.net