Teddy bears for cancer

Inspiration struck when 13-year-old Campbell Remess of Tasmania, Australia realized that very sick kids, particularly those fighting cancer, had to spend holidays in the hospital. He yearned to give every kid in his local hospital a teddy bear for comfort, but his family couldn’t afford it. Instead, then-9-year-old Campbell learned how to use a sewing machine, founded Project 365, and started making teddy bears himself. Now he’s gifted hundreds of unique and comforting stuffed bears to families all over the world -- all for the love of giving back.
