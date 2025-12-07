Pasta: How it's made

9°C
Kelowna's Homepage
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Kamloops
Nelson
Oliver / Osoyoos
Salmon Arm
Tuesday, Dec 9
Obits
AutoMall
Events
Cams
Tango
News
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Lake Country
Peachland
Summerland
Penticton
Poll
Letters
Opinion
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Nelson
Oliver / Osoyoos
Set the Holiday Table
Forums
Columnists
Newsletter Signup
BC
Owners long for retirement
BC - 10,564 views
Eby: amend, not repeal
BC - 13,267 views
Pushing to keep tanker ban
Northern BC - 3,377 views
Metro Vancouver
Kelowna
West Kelowna
Penticton
Kamloops
Oliver / Osoyoos
Victoria
Prince George
Salmon Arm
Vernon
Peachland
Nelson
All BC News
Canada
Pilot strike may halt flights
Canada - 10,416 views
Stay away from pistachios
Canada - 23,225 views
Express entry for doctors
Canada - 5,936 views
Alberta News
More Canada News
World
Trump bails out farmers
United States - 7,197 views
Alina Habba resigns
United States - 2,230 views
Tsunami hits Japan
Japan - 15,844 views
More World News
Business
Nvidia AI chips to China
Business - 785 views
S&P/TSX composite falls
Business - 893 views
$9.4M deposit handed back
Business - 8,408 views
Sponsored Video
The Market
Press Room
Services
Biz Opportunities
Think Local
Promoted Posts
Okanagan Bucketlist
Okanagan Edge
Okanagan Biz
BC Biz
Get Involved
Business Buzz
Sports
Rockets off to World Juniors
WHL - 5,917 views
Teddy Bear Toss turnaround
BCHL - 1,510 views
Silverbacks snap losing skid
Salmon Arm - 489 views
WHL
BCHL
KIJHL
BCFC
Golf
Penticton Speedway
Ski
Big White
Silver Star
Apex
Baldy
Sun Peaks
Whitewater
Red Mtn
Revelstoke
ShowBiz
Kimmel gets another year
Entertainment - 7,066 views
Combs' mom slams Netflix
Entertainment - 1,557 views
Sweeney scared of needles
Entertainment - 1,337 views
TV Listings
Books
Offbeat
Around the Web
Weekly Horoscopes
The Tango
Daily Dose
Must Watch
Galleries
Music
Classifieds
Login
Marketplace Live
Garage Sales
Jobs
Real Estate
Rentals
Vehicles
Auto Parts
Rec Vehicles
House-Home
Furniture
Electronics
Fashion
Kids
Sports-Health
Help
Automall
RV-Boats-Powersports
Flyers
Hobbies-Music
Library
Vintage-Antiques
Home Improvement
Commercial-Business
Farmer's Market
Horse-Farm-Pets
Services
Garage-Free-Auctions
Stores
Classifieds Rate Sheet
Real Estate
Castanet Real Estate Listings
REW Real Estate Listings
Rentals
Showhome Showcase
Luxury Homes
Luxury Homes South
Luxury Homes North
Investment Real Estate
Open Houses
Opinion
Poll
Letters
Forums
Columnists
Opinion
One Foot Off Center
Our Town
Obituaries
The Market
Adopt-a-Pet
Events
Movies
Cams
Gas Prices
Gallery
Celebrations
Contests
‹
Cities
Armstrong
Enderby
Kamloops
Kelowna
Pay Parking Tickets
Keremeos
Lake Country
Merritt
Oliver
Osoyoos
Peachland
Penticton
Summerland
Vernon
West Kelowna
Westbank First Nation
RDCO
RDOS
TNRD
Interior Health
Library
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
Garage Sales
Food & Drink
Wine Reviews
Wine Maps
Campus Life Okanagan
Campus Life Kamloops
Bus Schedule
YLW Arrive
/
Depart
Kelowna Council
Crime Stoppers
Flyers
Set the Holiday Table
Weather
Kelowna
Penticton
Vernon
Salmon Arm
Kamloops
Nelson
Vancouver
Around The Web News
Pasta: How it's made
Sarah Dubetz
-
Dec 7, 2025 / 12:01 am
| Story: 588101
How it's made: Pasta.
How does this story make you feel? (7 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
14.3%
Convinced
28.6%
Curious
14.3%
Hungry
0.0%
Impressed
14.3%
Awesome
28.6%
Back to Homepage
Typos
News Tips
Forums
Must-Read Stories
Get all the day's most vital news with our newsletter, sent every weekday.
More Around The Web articles
Excessive Photoshop
Galleries | December 08, 2025
Cardi B won't face second assault trial
Showbiz | December 08, 2025
Just a little snack
Must Watch | December 08, 2025
Snow Plow
Must Watch | December 08, 2025
Right Moment
Galleries | December 08, 2025
Previous Stories
Life cycle of a ladybug
Dec 9
Pine tree to pine cone
Dec 8
The Mighty Redwood
Dec 5
Ireland's Economic Miracle
Dec 4
Shortest day isn't the coldest
Dec 3
Can fish walk?
Dec 2
Handcrafted Nutcrackers
Dec 1
Why do penguins waddle?
Nov 30
Río de la Plata
Nov 29
Why does water go stale?
Nov 28
Commonly mispronounced
Nov 27
The biggest drawing ever
Nov 26
© 2025 Castanet.net
Make Castanet Your Homepage
News Tips
Advertising
Contact Us