Once just a rundown dockyard, Dublin’s Silicon Docks are now a symbol of Ireland’s bold economic gamble, and its rapid transformation. Join Professor Hannah Fry as she traces Ireland’s leap from recession to tech powerhouse, exploring how strategic tax cuts attracted global giants and changed the skyline. But beneath the surface lies a twist: not all that prosperity stays in the country. Hannah dives into the real story of boom, bust, and rebirth, pint in hand, revealing how Ireland’s economic miracle comes with complex trade-offs.
