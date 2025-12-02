Around The Web News
Can fish walk?
Whilst swimming might seem the obvious choice, frogfish have a slightly different strategy. Using their pectoral and pelvic fins, frogfish can actually walk along the seafloor and they have a very good reason as Museum scientist, Hannah Teague explains.
