Handcrafted Nutcrackers

What’s Christmas without a nutcracker? These iconic wooden nutcracker figurines have become some of the holiday season’s most beloved Christmas decorations, but behind the glitter and cheer lies a story carved by hand. In the German town of Seiffen, the heart of Germany’s nutcracker history, generations of artisans have turned simple wood into timeless nutcracker soldiers. In this family-run workshop, known worldwide for its traditional German craftsmanship, every nutcracker is still made the old-fashioned way: carved, painted, and dressed in miniature holiday finery. From humble origins to global fame, discover how this small German village became the Nutcracker Capital and why these wooden icons continue to shape Christmas traditions around the world. Step inside the story of the figurines that transformed a craft into a holiday legend.