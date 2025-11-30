Around The Web News
Why do penguins waddle?
Penguins sway comically from side to side as they walk. But have you ever wondered why they evolved such an unusual gait? Museum scientist, Dr Alex Bond, explains why penguins waddle and how the way they move might not be as awkward as it appears.
How does this story make you feel? (8 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked0.0%
Informed75.0%
Curious0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome25.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Every cheese explained Mar 7
- Grandma kitchen Mar 6
- Chocolate chip cookies Mar 5
- How olive oil is made Mar 4
- Picasso's self portraits Mar 3
- Tea time in England Mar 2
- Epsom salt baths Mar 1
- Bubble wrap paintings Feb 28
- Rubber bands are made Feb 27
- Wisdom teeth Feb 26
- How silk is made Feb 25
- The biggest drawing ever? Feb 24
© 2026 Castanet.net