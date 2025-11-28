Around The Web News
Why does water go stale?
You fill up your bedside water before sleep, and find it cool and refreshing—but when you wake up and take a swig, that water now tastes well, stale. What’s going on here? What causes this unfortunate phenomenon?
How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0.0%
Informed50.0%
Convinced0.0%
Curious16.7%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome33.3%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Chocolate chip cookies Mar 5
- How olive oil is made Mar 4
- Picasso's self portraits Mar 3
- Tea time in England Mar 2
- Epsom salt baths Mar 1
- Bubble wrap paintings Feb 28
- Rubber bands are made Feb 27
- Wisdom teeth Feb 26
- How silk is made Feb 25
- The biggest drawing ever? Feb 24
- Giant phantom jelly Feb 23
- First and last letters Feb 22
© 2026 Castanet.net