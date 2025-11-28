284368
Around The Web News  

Why does water go stale?

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 28, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 585607

You fill up your bedside water before sleep, and find it cool and refreshing—but when you wake up and take a swig, that water now tastes well, stale. What’s going on here? What causes this unfortunate phenomenon?

How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm
0.0%
Informed
50.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
16.7%
Amazed
0.0%
Awesome
33.3%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

280120