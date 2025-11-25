Around The Web News
Why we have a weak hand
We might have a strong hand because having a weak hand is actually useful.
How does this story make you feel? (8 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed62.5%
Convinced12.5%
Curious0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome25.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Tea time in England Mar 2
- Epsom salt baths Mar 1
- Bubble wrap paintings Feb 28
- Rubber bands are made Feb 27
- Wisdom teeth Feb 26
- How silk is made Feb 25
- The biggest drawing ever? Feb 24
- Giant phantom jelly Feb 23
- First and last letters Feb 22
- Rattlesnake rattle Feb 21
- What is a Coulee? Feb 20
- Expiration dates Feb 19
© 2026 Castanet.net