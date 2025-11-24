284368
288123
Around The Web News  

Why snooze button is 9 min

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 24, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 585602

If you’ve ever set an alarm on Apple's iPhone and used the Snooze button for a little extra sleep, you may’ve noticed that it counts down from nine minutes exactly. Apple made the decision deliberately, and here's why:

How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
60.0%
Curious
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
40.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

279903