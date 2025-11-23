287881
283242
Around The Web News  

How Skittles are Made

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 23, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 585586

Skittles were originally called Glees when they were first manufactured in the UK in the 1960s. Now, they're the number one non-chocolate confectionary in the US, and are made in Illinois by Mars Wrigley. Here's how they're made!

How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
60.0%
Convinced
20.0%
Curious
20.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Hungry
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

285502