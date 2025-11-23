Around The Web News
How Skittles are Made
Skittles were originally called Glees when they were first manufactured in the UK in the 1960s. Now, they're the number one non-chocolate confectionary in the US, and are made in Illinois by Mars Wrigley. Here's how they're made!
