Central Asia rock formations

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 18, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 584599

For years, people have puzzled over the origins of the otherworldly looking round stones in the Valley of the Spheres of Torysh, Kazakhstan. Scientists now know that these curious rocks were fossils that snowballed on the ocean floor at the time when the steppe was covered by the Tethys ocean, millions of years ago. Today, the spheres attract travelers with their mysterious shapes.

