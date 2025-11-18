Around The Web News
Central Asia rock formations
For years, people have puzzled over the origins of the otherworldly looking round stones in the Valley of the Spheres of Torysh, Kazakhstan. Scientists now know that these curious rocks were fossils that snowballed on the ocean floor at the time when the steppe was covered by the Tethys ocean, millions of years ago. Today, the spheres attract travelers with their mysterious shapes.
How does this story make you feel? (7 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Calm0.0%
Informed71.4%
Curious0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome28.6%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Giant phantom jelly Feb 23
- First and last letters Feb 22
- Rattlesnake rattle Feb 21
- What is a Coulee? Feb 20
- Expiration dates Feb 19
- Spinning sea silk Feb 18
- Washing hair in space Feb 17
- Sushi pop art Feb 16
- If all the ice melted Feb 15
- Largest indoor vertical farm Feb 14
- What is a pistachio? Feb 13
- Hardest cheese in the world Feb 12
© 2026 Castanet.net