Around The Web News
How do bugs survive?
While insects (and other tiny critters) are forced to deal with the freezing temperatures of winter, they seem to have no problem popping up again in spring, even in Canada's coldest climates. Mark Robinson explores which tricks insects have up their sleeves to make it through the winter season.
How does this story make you feel? (9 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed77.8%
Convinced11.1%
Curious0.0%
Impressed11.1%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- First and last letters Feb 22
- Rattlesnake rattle Feb 21
- What is a Coulee? Feb 20
- Expiration dates Feb 19
- Spinning sea silk Feb 18
- Washing hair in space Feb 17
- Sushi pop art Feb 16
- If all the ice melted Feb 15
- Largest indoor vertical farm Feb 14
- What is a pistachio? Feb 13
- Hardest cheese in the world Feb 12
- How anchors really work Feb 11
© 2026 Castanet.net