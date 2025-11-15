Around The Web News
The doodle house
A work of art!
How does this story make you feel? (7 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Amused28.6%
Informed14.3%
Intrigued14.3%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed14.3%
Awesome28.6%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- What is a Coulee? Feb 20
- Expiration dates Feb 19
- Spinning sea silk Feb 18
- Washing hair in space Feb 17
- Sushi pop art Feb 16
- If all the ice melted Feb 15
- Largest indoor vertical farm Feb 14
- What is a pistachio? Feb 13
- Hardest cheese in the world Feb 12
- How anchors really work Feb 11
- Elephant calf growing up Feb 10
- Packing your backpack Feb 9
© 2026 Castanet.net