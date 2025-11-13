Around The Web News

The most famous tongue

The Rolling Stones’ ‘hot lips’ logo is everywhere. You’ll find it on t-shirts, bumper stickers, key-rings, backpacks and murals across the globe — it’s even a popular choice of tattoo. Over five decades after its big debut on The Rolling Stones’ Sticky Fingers album, these red lips are still one of the most recognized symbols of rock and roll. But who is responsible for creating the legendary icon? This story takes us back to 1970, when an art student called John Pasche received a very important phone call. A call that would lead to the design of the most famous tongue in history…