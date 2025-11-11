283124
283982
Around The Web News  

Remembrance Day history

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 11, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 583061

History Canada would like to take a moment to remember our brave soldiers, this Remembrance Day.

How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Sad
83.3%
Inspired
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Surprised
0.0%
Impressed
16.7%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

275997