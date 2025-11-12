283238
Do you brush enough?

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 12, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 583057

Nearly half of Americans don’t brush their teeth enough. This opens the door for a bacteria invasion, leading to tooth decay and gum disease. Even worse, you might increase your risk for issues like kidney disease and dementia.

