Stunning rainbow valley

Quebrada de Humahuaca: Exploring Argentina's Stunning Rainbow Valley

Discover the Quebrada de Humahuaca, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Argentina, known for its dramatic landscapes and rich cultural history. This video takes you through the valley's most stunning sights, including the Cerro de los Siete Colores, Serranía de Hornocal, and the ancient ruins of Pucará de Tilcara. Learn about the region's history, culture, and unique geological formations.