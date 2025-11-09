Around The Web News
World's tallest man
These shoes were made for walking, but not for just any feet. They're bespoke for Sultan Kosen of Turkey, who is not only recognized by Guinness World Records for being the tallest living man, he also holds the record for biggest feet. While he says he's pleased with his records, it does make shopping difficult.
How does this story make you feel? (12 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked16.7%
Informed41.7%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed25.0%
Awesome16.7%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Largest indoor vertical farm Feb 14
- What is a pistachio? Feb 13
- Hardest cheese in the world Feb 12
- How anchors really work Feb 11
- Elephant calf growing up Feb 10
- Packing your backpack Feb 9
- Plastic bottles Feb 8
- Dancing flamingos Feb 7
- Staying warm in the 1920's Feb 6
- Legal wigs for court Feb 5
- Chicken uses boots to walk Feb 4
- Raising cute pandas Feb 3
© 2026 Castanet.net