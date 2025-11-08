Around The Web News
Do seabirds sneeze?
How some seabirds cope with their high salt diets.
Have you ever seen a penguin sneeze? You may have and not even realized it. Dr Alex Bond, the Museum's Senior Curator in Charge of Birds, explains why penguins sometimes look like they have a runny nose.
