No beard growth

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 7, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 582630

Why some men can't grow beards.

"We asked a dermatologist to explain the scientific reasons that some men aren't able to grow thick, dense facial hair. Dr. Jennifer Chwalek is a Board Certified dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York. Chwalek explained that an inability to grow thick facial hair is not directly related to low levels of testosterone. Facial hair growth is largely determined by genetics, which can determine the number of hair follicles a person has, as well as how the follicles react to a byproduct of testosterone known as dihydrotestosterone."

