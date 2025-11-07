Around The Web News
No beard growth
Why some men can't grow beards.
"We asked a dermatologist to explain the scientific reasons that some men aren't able to grow thick, dense facial hair. Dr. Jennifer Chwalek is a Board Certified dermatologist at Union Square Laser Dermatology in New York. Chwalek explained that an inability to grow thick facial hair is not directly related to low levels of testosterone. Facial hair growth is largely determined by genetics, which can determine the number of hair follicles a person has, as well as how the follicles react to a byproduct of testosterone known as dihydrotestosterone."
How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked16.7%
Informed50.0%
Curious0.0%
Intrigued16.7%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed16.7%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Hardest cheese in the world Feb 12
- How anchors really work Feb 11
- Elephant calf growing up Feb 10
- Packing your backpack Feb 9
- Plastic bottles Feb 8
- Dancing flamingos Feb 7
- Staying warm in the 1920's Feb 6
- Legal wigs for court Feb 5
- Chicken uses boots to walk Feb 4
- Raising cute pandas Feb 3
- 500 year old sausages Feb 2
- Warm igloo? Feb 1
© 2026 Castanet.net