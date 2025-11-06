Around The Web News
The man w/ hammer hands
63-year-old Muhamed “Hammer Hands” Kahrimanovic from Germany currently holds 26 world records, but he’s most known for smashing things with his bare hands. He trains physically and mentally to meet new challenges, including his attempt to beat his current world record of smashing 148 coconuts in a minute.
*Don't try this at home*
