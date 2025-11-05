283829
Dog's support stuffy

Sarah Dubetz - Nov 5, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 582155

Terrified Golden Retriever learns to love again thanks to his favourite stuffed animal. He’s 9 years old and is entitled to all the emotional support toy lambies he desires. Bruce was rescued from a puppy mill and is now soaking up all the love (and lambies) he can get — and we’re obsessed!

