Around The Web News
Dog's support stuffy
Terrified Golden Retriever learns to love again thanks to his favourite stuffed animal. He’s 9 years old and is entitled to all the emotional support toy lambies he desires. Bruce was rescued from a puppy mill and is now soaking up all the love (and lambies) he can get — and we’re obsessed!
How does this story make you feel? (15 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy46.7%
Inspired0.0%
Informed0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome53.3%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Elephant calf growing up Feb 10
- Packing your backpack Feb 9
- Plastic bottles Feb 8
- Dancing flamingos Feb 7
- Staying warm in the 1920's Feb 6
- Legal wigs for court Feb 5
- Chicken uses boots to walk Feb 4
- Raising cute pandas Feb 3
- 500 year old sausages Feb 2
- Warm igloo? Feb 1
- Avocado latte? Jan 31
- Gym w/ reusable materials Jan 30
© 2026 Castanet.net