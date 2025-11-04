Around The Web News
Why don't our bones grow
Fish, amphibians, and reptiles –actually, almost all vertebrates– get bigger throughout their lives; they generally keep on growing until they die. Then, there are humans, who, by the age of 20 or so, just stop getting bigger… or at least taller. Why do we stop growing partway through life?
How does this story make you feel? (11 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed72.7%
Convinced0.0%
Curious9.1%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome18.2%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Packing your backpack Feb 9
- Plastic bottles Feb 8
- Dancing flamingos Feb 7
- Staying warm in the 1920's Feb 6
- Legal wigs for court Feb 5
- Chicken uses boots to walk Feb 4
- Raising cute pandas Feb 3
- 500 year old sausages Feb 2
- Warm igloo? Feb 1
- Avocado latte? Jan 31
- Gym w/ reusable materials Jan 30
- Armpit venom! Jan 29
© 2026 Castanet.net