Around The Web News
How sleep affects your brain
The better you sleep at night, the better your brain will function, and the better you’ll feel. Learn about what goes on in the brain while you rest, the negative effects of sleep deprivation, and steps to help ensure a good night’s sleep.
How does this story make you feel? (8 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed50.0%
Convinced37.5%
Curious0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome12.5%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Plastic bottles Feb 8
- Dancing flamingos Feb 7
- Staying warm in the 1920's Feb 6
- Legal wigs for court Feb 5
- Chicken uses boots to walk Feb 4
- Raising cute pandas Feb 3
- 500 year old sausages Feb 2
- Warm igloo? Feb 1
- Avocado latte? Jan 31
- Gym w/ reusable materials Jan 30
- Armpit venom! Jan 29
- Hyper-realistic food candles Jan 28
© 2026 Castanet.net