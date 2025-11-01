Around The Web News
Notre-Dame hosts wedding
Notre-Dame hosts rare wedding.
An extraordinary wedding was held on Saturday, 25 October, at Notre-Dame de Paris, ten months after the cathedral reopened. In a rare exception, Martin Lorentz, one of the 500 craftsmen who helped restore the cathedral, married his partner Jade inside the historic building. Having spent three years reconstructing the cathedral’s timber frame using traditional methods, Lorentz realised a long-held dream, celebrating the ceremony alongside fellow artisans and hundreds of guests.
How does this story make you feel? (9 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked22.2%
Happy33.3%
Informed0.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Awesome44.4%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Staying warm in the 1920's Feb 6
- Legal wigs for court Feb 5
- Chicken uses boots to walk Feb 4
- Raising cute pandas Feb 3
- 500 year old sausages Feb 2
- Warm igloo? Feb 1
- Avocado latte? Jan 31
- Gym w/ reusable materials Jan 30
- Armpit venom! Jan 29
- Hyper-realistic food candles Jan 28
- How honey is made Jan 27
- Guide to stains Jan 26
© 2026 Castanet.net