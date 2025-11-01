Notre-Dame hosts wedding

Around The Web News

Notre-Dame hosts rare wedding.

An extraordinary wedding was held on Saturday, 25 October, at Notre-Dame de Paris, ten months after the cathedral reopened. In a rare exception, Martin Lorentz, one of the 500 craftsmen who helped restore the cathedral, married his partner Jade inside the historic building. Having spent three years reconstructing the cathedral’s timber frame using traditional methods, Lorentz realised a long-held dream, celebrating the ceremony alongside fellow artisans and hundreds of guests.