London Fog at home

Julianne shares her perfected recipe for homemade London Fog. We enjoy this sophisticated tea through the cold months of the year, especially when paired with authentic Italian biscotti.

1 cup milk

1 cup strongly brewed black tea/Earl Gray tea

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon brown sugar or pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons whipping cream for topping