284382
279948
Around The Web News  

London Fog at home

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 25, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 580003

Julianne shares her perfected recipe for homemade London Fog. We enjoy this sophisticated tea through the cold months of the year, especially when paired with authentic Italian biscotti.

1 cup milk

1 cup strongly brewed black tea/Earl Gray tea

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon brown sugar or pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons whipping cream for topping

How does this story make you feel? (7 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
14.3%
Curious
14.3%
Surprised
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
14.3%
Awesome
57.1%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

279913