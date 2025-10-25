Around The Web News
London Fog at home
Julianne shares her perfected recipe for homemade London Fog. We enjoy this sophisticated tea through the cold months of the year, especially when paired with authentic Italian biscotti.
1 cup milk
1 cup strongly brewed black tea/Earl Gray tea
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon brown sugar or pure maple syrup
2 tablespoons whipping cream for topping
How does this story make you feel? (7 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed14.3%
Curious14.3%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed14.3%
Awesome57.1%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Armpit venom! Jan 29
- Hyper-realistic food candles Jan 28
- How honey is made Jan 27
- Guide to stains Jan 26
- The railway market Jan 25
- Hardest cheese in the world Jan 24
- Buzzing with conflict Jan 23
- Engagement ring styles Jan 22
- Why Louboutins are $$ Jan 21
- Why does rain smell? Jan 20
- Bees Can See the Invisible Jan 19
- Hair growth time lapse Jan 18
© 2026 Castanet.net