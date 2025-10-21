Around The Web News
Louvre heist
Thieves broke into France’s Louvre Museum in Paris, stealing crown jewels and prompting the world’s most visited museum to be evacuated. WSJ explains how the Louvre Museum robbery unfolded and why French authorities are in a race against time to recover the jewels.
