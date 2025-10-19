Around The Web News

Everything about Art Deco

To mark the centenary of art deco's debut, Dezeen features editor Nat Barker rounds up everything you need to know about art deco. In this video produced by Dezeen Studio, Dezeen explores the history and context of the movement, and the most notable characteristics of the style. Art deco was a design movement that rose to prominence in the 1920s and 30s. Its origins are often disputed, but most agree that art deco's entrance on to the world stage took place 100 years ago, at the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris.