282310
281834
Around The Web News  

Everything about Art Deco

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 19, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 578811

To mark the centenary of art deco's debut, Dezeen features editor Nat Barker rounds up everything you need to know about art deco. In this video produced by Dezeen Studio, Dezeen explores the history and context of the movement, and the most notable characteristics of the style. Art deco was a design movement that rose to prominence in the 1920s and 30s. Its origins are often disputed, but most agree that art deco's entrance on to the world stage took place 100 years ago, at the Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris.

How does this story make you feel? (6 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Inspired
16.7%
Informed
50.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
33.3%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

275997