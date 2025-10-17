282419
279913
Around The Web News  

Tiny walrus

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 17, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 578438

This orphaned baby walrus, dubbed Little Miss Walrus, was found alone on a remote Alaskan beach, just one week old and covered in scratches. She’s now safe at the Alaska SeaLife Center, the only place in the U.S. equipped to care for orphaned walruses, and the 10th calf they’ve rescued since 1998.

How does this story make you feel? (13 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
53.8%
Inspired
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Amazed
7.7%
Impressed
7.7%
Awesome
30.8%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

281819