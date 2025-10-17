Around The Web News
Tiny walrus
This orphaned baby walrus, dubbed Little Miss Walrus, was found alone on a remote Alaskan beach, just one week old and covered in scratches. She’s now safe at the Alaska SeaLife Center, the only place in the U.S. equipped to care for orphaned walruses, and the 10th calf they’ve rescued since 1998.
How does this story make you feel? (13 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy53.8%
Inspired0.0%
Informed0.0%
Amazed7.7%
Impressed7.7%
Awesome30.8%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Engagement ring styles Jan 22
- Why Louboutins are $$ Jan 21
- Why does rain smell? Jan 20
- Bees Can See the Invisible Jan 19
- Hair growth time lapse Jan 18
- Hyper-realistic drawings Jan 17
- Mexican Hairy Porcupine Jan 16
- Biggest Rangoli in India Jan 15
- Black holes 101 Jan 14
- Interacting with tortoises Jan 13
- Iconic photo recreations Jan 12
- How mayonnaise is made Jan 11
© 2026 Castanet.net