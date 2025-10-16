Around The Web News
Socotra Island
The remote island of Socotra looks like a landscape out of a sci-fi film. Over millions of years, the isolated island in the Arabian Sea has cultivated a unique biodiversity unlike anywhere else on Earth. Twisted dragon’s blood trees and bulbous bottle trees have made Socotra a place of legends, feared by sailors throughout history and believed by some to be the site of the original Garden of Eden.
How does this story make you feel? (7 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed28.6%
Intrigued0.0%
Surprised14.3%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome57.1%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Why does rain smell? Jan 20
- Bees Can See the Invisible Jan 19
- Hair growth time lapse Jan 18
- Hyper-realistic drawings Jan 17
- Mexican Hairy Porcupine Jan 16
- Biggest Rangoli in India Jan 15
- Black holes 101 Jan 14
- Interacting with tortoises Jan 13
- Iconic photo recreations Jan 12
- How mayonnaise is made Jan 11
- Hedgehog Jan 10
- When a farmer saved a stork Jan 9
© 2026 Castanet.net