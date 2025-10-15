Around The Web News
Dog retirement home
In Elk Rapids, Kim Skarritt runs the Silver Muzzle Cottage, Michigan’s only dog hospice. Many of the dogs there were lifelong pets who’ve since been abandoned. So far, she’s taken in 93 rescue dogs, some even near death. Despite their circumstances, her team works overtime to make up the love and care these dogs deserve. And once a week, the canines visit human seniors in their own retirement home -- sharing yet more unconditional love with another community that needs more of it.
