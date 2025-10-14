282328
Saltstraumen

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 14, 2025

Saltstraumen, Norway, is a small strait with one of the strongest tidal currents in the world. Up to 400 million cubic metres of water are forced through a 3km long and 150m wide strait every six hours.

