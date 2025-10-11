280817
Whistled Turkish language

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 11, 2025

For three centuries, farmers living in the remote mountains of northern Turkey have communicated great distances by whistling. It’s a language called ku? dili that is still used to this day, though fewer people are learning it in the age of the cell phone. It’s also known as bird language, for obvious reasons. Muazzez Köçek lives in Ku?köy, and she is the best whistler in her village. Muazzez shows us how she uses varied pitch frequencies and melodies to translate Turkish vocabulary into whistles with meaning.

