The Nile river explained
The Nile River in Africa is the longest river in the world and as such it brings so many interesting geography facts with it. It flows through a total of 11 countries and impacts the life's of hundreds of millions of African's along its 6695 kilometer long path. In this video we will go into the mystery of the Niles unknown source, its hydrography and how it impacts the people living around it. For millennia now, the source of the river Nile is disputed in the scientific community, since there are 3 contenders for the title of the longest headwater of the river Nile. On one hand there is the Ruvubu and Ruvyironza rivers in Burundi, but a recent discovery in 2010 also brought the Rukarara river in the Rwandan mountains into the debate.
