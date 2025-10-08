282310
Bird of Guatemala

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 8, 2025

The aptly-named resplendent quetzal is the national animal of Guatemala, and is considered by many to be one of the world's most beautiful birds. Watch as this male explores his lush Mexican home to satisfy the voracious appetite of his family.

