Around The Web News
Bird of Guatemala
The aptly-named resplendent quetzal is the national animal of Guatemala, and is considered by many to be one of the world's most beautiful birds. Watch as this male explores his lush Mexican home to satisfy the voracious appetite of his family.
How does this story make you feel? (2 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0.0%
Intrigued50.0%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed50.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Interacting with tortoises Jan 13
- Iconic photo recreations Jan 12
- How mayonnaise is made Jan 11
- Hedgehog Jan 10
- When a farmer saved a stork Jan 9
- Vintage Typewriter Art Jan 8
- Disney artform: 4 artists left Jan 7
- Kagu: The flightless bird Jan 6
- Barreleye Fish Jan 4
- Macrofying Jan 3
- Human Towers Jan 2
- History of The New Year Jan 1
© 2026 Castanet.net