282853
279561
Around The Web News  

Centrosaurus fossils

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 7, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 576492

Researchers from McGill University discovered fossil specimens of Centrosaurus in Saskatchewan for the first time.

How does this story make you feel? (4 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0.0%
Convinced
25.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
25.0%
Awesome
50.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

280570