World's tallest bridge
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, China, has officially opened to traffic, making it the tallest bridge in the world at 625 meters above the Beipan River. The record-breaking suspension bridge cuts travel time across the canyon from two hours to just two minutes. With a span of 1,420 meters, it also sets new engineering standards with breakthroughs in wind-resistance, high-altitude construction, and smart monitoring systems. Beyond transportation, the bridge includes observation decks, sightseeing elevators, adventure activities like bungee jumping, and even a café at the top of the tower, making it both a transit hub and tourist attraction.
