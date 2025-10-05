282687
A very long painting

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 5, 2025

A painting depicting life at sea is just as expansive as an ocean. It also has a long title to go with it: "The Grand Panorama Of A Whaling Voyage 'Round The World." Currently on display at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum, the 1,300 foot moving image is taller than the Empire State Building. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

