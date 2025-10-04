275103
275095
Around The Web News  

Why hardwoods are soft

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 4, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 575336

Not all hardwood trees have hard wood and softwoods soft wood, because these terms denote their taxonomic ancestry, not the wood's actual hardness.

How does this story make you feel? (3 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
100.0%
Convinced
0.0%
Curious
0.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
0.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

279898