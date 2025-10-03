Around The Web News
Sacred Japanese shrine
Each generation, Ise Jingu, Japan’s most revered Shinto shrine, is knocked down and rebuilt from scratch. It takes the country’s finest carpenters, woodcutters, builders and craftsmen around nine years to complete the task. The buildings at Ise will only stand for about a decade before the process is started all over again. This ritual has happened every 20 years for 1,300 years.
How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy0.0%
Informed0.0%
Intrigued40.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome60.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Vintage Typewriter Art Jan 8
- Disney artform: 4 artists left Jan 7
- Kagu: The flightless bird Jan 6
- Barreleye Fish Jan 4
- Macrofying Jan 3
- Human Towers Jan 2
- History of The New Year Jan 1
- New Year's confetti Dec 31
- Where are sprouts from? Dec 30
- Swedish meatballs Dec 29
- Owls strut their stuff Dec 28
- Wheelchair pup Dec 27
© 2026 Castanet.net