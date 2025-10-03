281457
281440
Around The Web News  

Sacred Japanese shrine

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 3, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 575144

Each generation, Ise Jingu, Japan’s most revered Shinto shrine, is knocked down and rebuilt from scratch. It takes the country’s finest carpenters, woodcutters, builders and craftsmen around nine years to complete the task. The buildings at Ise will only stand for about a decade before the process is started all over again. This ritual has happened every 20 years for 1,300 years.

How does this story make you feel? (5 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0.0%
Informed
0.0%
Intrigued
40.0%
Amazed
0.0%
Impressed
0.0%
Awesome
60.0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

280828