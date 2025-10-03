Around The Web News

Sacred Japanese shrine

Each generation, Ise Jingu, Japan’s most revered Shinto shrine, is knocked down and rebuilt from scratch. It takes the country’s finest carpenters, woodcutters, builders and craftsmen around nine years to complete the task. The buildings at Ise will only stand for about a decade before the process is started all over again. This ritual has happened every 20 years for 1,300 years.