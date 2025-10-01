281457
Life on memory lane

Sarah Dubetz - Oct 1, 2025 / 12:01 am | Story: 575113

You might think you have a good memory, but it doesn’t come close to Rebecca Sharrock’s brain bank. Born with a rare condition called highly superior autobiographical memory (H.S.A.M.), Rebecca is able to recall every single day of her life from 12 days old to present day with remarkable accuracy. With only 60 people diagnosed around the world, she’s one of a very few people blessed with the ability to never forget.

