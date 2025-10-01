Around The Web News
Life on memory lane
You might think you have a good memory, but it doesn’t come close to Rebecca Sharrock’s brain bank. Born with a rare condition called highly superior autobiographical memory (H.S.A.M.), Rebecca is able to recall every single day of her life from 12 days old to present day with remarkable accuracy. With only 60 people diagnosed around the world, she’s one of a very few people blessed with the ability to never forget.
How does this story make you feel? (8 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Shocked12.5%
Intrigued50.0%
Surprised12.5%
Amazed25.0%
Impressed0.0%
Awesome0.0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Barreleye Fish Jan 4
- Macrofying Jan 3
- Human Towers Jan 2
- History of The New Year Jan 1
- New Year's confetti Dec 31
- Where are sprouts from? Dec 30
- Swedish meatballs Dec 29
- Owls strut their stuff Dec 28
- Wheelchair pup Dec 27
- Boxing Day Dec 26
- Santa Claus School Dec 25
- Candy canes Dec 24
© 2026 Castanet.net