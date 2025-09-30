Around The Web News
Bees love flower's perfume
Flower's hypnotic perfume makes orchid bees go wild.
This very special kind of orchid blooms for just one day each year, and needs to spread its pollen far and wide in just 24 hours. Luckily, this flower has some clever methods for achieving this…
How does this story make you feel? (7 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed28.6%
Intrigued28.6%
Surprised0.0%
Amazed0.0%
Impressed14.3%
Awesome28.6%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Barreleye Fish Jan 4
- Macrofying Jan 3
- Human Towers Jan 2
- History of The New Year Jan 1
- New Year's confetti Dec 31
- Where are sprouts from? Dec 30
- Swedish meatballs Dec 29
- Owls strut their stuff Dec 28
- Wheelchair pup Dec 27
- Boxing Day Dec 26
- Santa Claus School Dec 25
- Candy canes Dec 24
© 2026 Castanet.net